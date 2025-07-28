Wolves wing-back ready to fight for starting berth

The 22-year-old missed the pre-season camp in Portugal and only returned to training on Tuesday after being given an extended holiday due to his involvement with Portugal in the under-21s European Championships.

Gomes was a second half substitute as Wolves drew 1-1 with Stoke in Saturday's friendly and he was delighted to be back in action as he targets a bigger role in 2025/26.

"I was missing that, I was missing being here with the lads," Gomes told the Express & Star.

"I love this, I love practicing, I love being with the team.

"It was a very tough week, the first week is always tough and now we had this game.

"It was a very good game, very tough for us.

"Stoke is a very good team and I think we are in a good way.