Wolves' key players ahead of 2025/26 season

They are rebuilding the team and are bringing additions in, but a strong spine still remains in Vitor Pereira's squad.

When looking at four key players for the upcoming campaign, it would be easy to consider new signings and speculate on the impact they may have, but instead we have picked out the core of Wolves' squad to look at how important they will be in the top flight.

Jorgen Strand Larsen

The striker netted 14 goals in his debut Premier League season and now comes into the 2025/26 campaign as a permanent Wolves player.

It was a fantastic opening campaign, equalling his best goalscoring efforts in a single season in his career, and sets Larsen up perfectly for more responsibility going forward.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

There were some bouts of poor form and also some injuries - alongside an impressive goalscoring run as Wolves were on their winning run - but overall Larsen was excellent.

The Norwegian was the focal point number nine that Wolves were desperate for and he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet moving forward. Particularly following Matheus Cunha's departure, Larsen's goals will be crucial.