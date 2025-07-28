Wolves' 2025/26 season preview: Areas to improve, work to do this summer and campaign ambitions

Vitor Pereira's side have already enjoyed a training camp in Portugal that included two matches, while they have just taken on Stoke at the weekend.

A friendly against RC Lens is coming this week before a trip to Spain to face Girona, followed by a match against Celta Vigo at Molineux before the season gets under way.

And how are Wolves shaping up for the new season?

Balanced squad

Wolves' summer began with outgoings as Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri departed for Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

Pablo Sarabia and Craig Dawson also left on free agents - albeit Dawson was not in Pereira's plans and was not registered in the squad - while Carlos Forbs' loan ended.

That was then followed by some fringe players moving on in Tommy Doyle, Nasser Djiga and Boubacar Traore. Skipper Nelson Semedo is also expected to sign elsewhere and turn down a four-year contract offer.

Money has been generated, the squad has been trimmed and it has the potential for a much-needed rebuild if they can get it right.

Vitor Pereira in Wolves' pre-season training game against Burnley in Portugal (Picture: Wolves)

The issue is regarding timing. Pereira, understandably, wanted more players with him by now to work with in pre-season and so far only Fer Lopez has come in and been part of the group.

He is being joined by Jhon Arias, who has all the makings of a dangerous senior forward signing that Wolves desperately needed and he will now also get some pre-season time.

However, a move for Marc Pubill as a defensive replacement for Semedo fell through

In an ideal world, Wolves would have brought in more by now. They need time to settle and Wolves cannot afford a bad start to the season, just look at last year.

A right-wing-back is still needed, as is a new central midfielder and another forward and Wolves are targeting all three.