West Brom 2025/26 season preview: Targets, transfer business and still to come?

The former Tottenham assistant's Albion arrival marks what Bilkul hope is the true kickstart to the ownership's tenure.

Last term, chairman Shilen Patel's first full season at the helm, fizzled out badly.

The finish of ninth was well below-par and the re-appointment of Tony Mowbray - sentimental from the outside but said to be all business - failed with a sacking after just three months.

As Mowbray's brief second spell struggled in became more apparent it was a short-term move. Not from Mowbray's perspective, but more so from the owners' side, regardless of the two-and-a-half year contract.

That is not a get out of jail free card for a failed first head coach appointment, however, and as such more pressure is placed on the next call.

Mason's arrival has more of a feeling of what Bilkul desired. A coach with less on their management CV with fresh energy and ideas to progress both themselves and the club.

Chairman Shilen Patel and sporting director Andrew Nestor watch from Austria. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou's former No.2 was on Patel and Andrew Nestor's radars in January, as was Swiss coach Raphael Wicky. On this occasion, though, timings worked out.

Patience has to be the name of the game from here. From a supporter perspective as much as hierarchal. That is not unlimited, of course - but this is 34-year-old Mason's first senior head coach role.

As we know, promotion from the Championship back to the Promised Land of the Premier League - if it can still be labelled as such - becomes more difficult the longer you are away from the party.

Either more clubs arrive with the benefit of parachute payments or the same clubs rise and drop and have their coffers stacked with more top=flight wedge.

The upcoming 2025/26 campaign, the Baggies' fifth successive season in the Championship, will be their third without the aid of parachute payments.

Targets for 2025/26

One of Mason's main messages in his media unveiling at The Hawthorns at the beginning of July was that he not came to 'enjoy management' - but to 'achieve something'.

It remains clear that, despite the passing of time, the objective for Albion in the Championship is to win promotion from it.

Ryan Mason during his media unveiling at The Hawthorns. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Indeed that targets burns brighter the longer the owners have at the helm. Bilkul see their project as lifting the Baggies back into the top flight for the first time since 2021. It is no easy task - but if recruitment and head coach appointment aligns then it is well within their reach.

At the time of writing Championship promotion odds have Albion as ninth favourites - last season's finishing position - to go up. It has Middlesbrough and Norwich, both in a similar boat, as slightly shorter odds.

Big-spending new-boys Blues will rightly fancy themselves. Wrexham might be among the chasers too.

It shows there is work to do and Albion must over-perform expectations in a crowded pack vying for promotion.

A repeat of finishing ninth and a similarly low points haul will still fall below the expectation of the fans, ownership and new head coach.

New additions

The club's recruitment has, as far as can be assessed on paper, started relatively well.

Albion's first three signings of Nat Phillips, Aune Heggebo and George Campbell have checked in for a combined outlay of in the region of £7million to £7.5million. It is decent ambition again for a club who not long ago were on the brink financially and are still toeing the line when it comes to financial fair play and PSR.

Nat Phillips has caught the eye since becoming the first signing. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Central defender Phillips comes in as a commanding leader-type and, at 28, has been around the top level long enough that he will set a standard among those around him and in day-to-day work.

His fellow defender, one-cap United States international Campbell, 24, is a more versatile option who is seen as capable on the right side of defence as well as the heart of it. His traits of a dominant defender capable of bringing the ball out from the back are interesting ones.

But Albion will hope Norwegian striker Heggebo, 23, is the trump card and can emulate the impact of his compatriot Torbjorn Heggem this time last year.

Aune Heggebo played his first minutes for Albion in the friendly at Blackpool. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Left-footed Heggebo, so up for the physical battle fans of his former club Brann nicknamed him 'The Hulk', boasts a good scoring record in his homeland. If it can be translated, as well as an insatiable work rate, he will be a big hit.

Business still to do

There is still much to do and some will hang on how well Albion can operate in the loan market later this summer, an area that has been well below-par for several years now.

But the big question mark at The Hawthorns is who may be heading out of the exit door?

Albion's hierarchy are working to stay within PSR regulations of no more than £39m of losses in a three-year cycle. That is no mean feat when the June 2024 accounts - the worst of the club's financial woes - detailed £34m losses.

Patel has stated more smart, outside-of-the-box thinking when it comes to the books will be required but there is a confidence the club will be OK.

Albion star winger Tom Fellows is one who has previously attracted interest. Albion will require exits during this window. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Staying compliant, however, is expected to require exits this summer. Big earners such as John Swift and Grady Diangana were released, and Semi Ajayi also exited, but as the club purchase talent, they require sales to raise funds.

Who departs is up in the air. Albion have a handful of players of significant value and a sale there would weaken but could be required for the club to progress. There are also more fringy squad players who could be moved on.