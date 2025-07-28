Big Kick-Off: AFC Telford United look to build on promotion and secure survival in National League North

After last season's success in the Southern Central Premier League play-offs Kevin Wilkin's side have the opportunity to make their mark on the division they were relegated from with a whimper in 2023, an almost inevitable outcome after years of underperformance on and off the pitch.

Their aim this season is surely to remain in the division, and with the core group of last season's squad still together, along with a few strengthening additions, there is hope that the Bucks will have what it takes to hold on to their National League North status, and perhaps even dare to dream beyond.

Kevin Wilkin of AFC Telford United

Keeping the squad together

Crucial to their success last season was the familiarity in a number of crucial areas of AFC Telford United's squad.

After an injury-ravaged start to the campaign Kevin Wilkin eventually managed to settle on a consistent squad of players in the final three months of the season, during which time the side went on an 18-game unbeaten run and secured promotion in the play-off final at Kettering Town.

Kevin Wilkin often mentions how he prefers to keep familiar faces around his squads, rather than dealing with the mass turnover of players like he had to in the chaotic summer of 2023.

AFC Telford United, Southern Central Premier play-off winners 2024/25 (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Well the Bucks boss has got his wish, with Brandon Hall, Jahdahn Fridye-Harper, Orrin Pendley, Oliver Cawthorne, Jordan Cranston, Luke Rowe, Jordan Piggott, Remi Walker, Jimmy Armson, Rhys Hilton and Matty Stenson all returning to the SEAH Stadium next season.

Crucially, the back four and goalkeeper that started the play-off final win and shored up Telford's leaky early-season defence are all returning, meaning new partnerships will not have to be taught and learnt. If Telford are to enjoy a comfortable season they will need to be resolute at the back.

Midfielders Rowe, Piggott, Walker and Armson all have played plenty of football together, while last season's top scorer Stenson will score goals in this system that is designed to get the best out of him.

Matty Stenson silencing the Kettering fans last season

New recruits

Telford have perhaps not been quite as busy in the transfer market as some may have expected, and currently have welcomed just four new faces into the group.

Alex Fletcher, a central midfielder long admired by Wilkin from his time at Rushall Olympic, has been signed from National League side Tamworth. He will bolster the ranks in the engine room and provide much-needed experience at the level.

AFC Telford United's new signing Alex Fletcher

The other three new boys arguably show a change of plan from the Bucks in the recruitment department.

Attacking midfielder Jamie Meddows shone at Bromsgrove Sporting in the Southern Central Premier last term, racking up over 30 goal contributions and winning player's player of the year, but the 22-year-old has never tasted football at this high a level. Telford beat a number of divisional rivals to his signature.

New AFC Telford United signing Jamie Meddows

The same can be said for 20-year-old Charlie Williams, whose eye-catching end to the season at Stratford Town was enough to convince Wilkin to make the move. The former Burton Albion youngster is another who will be playing at the highest level of his career this season.

Striker Manny Ilesanmi has played at step two before - a brief loan at Torquay United last season - but is another youngster who Telford will have to put a lot of faith in as deputy to Stenson.

New AFC Telford United forward recruit Manny Ilesanmi has checked in after leaving Derby County.

Season targets

While none of the higher ups at Telford have come out and said with any great conviction what the aims are for the 2025/26 season, it is fair to say anything other than relegation would be considered a success for the newly-promoted Bucks.

Financially they were punching above their weight in the division below, and that gap has only got wider after the jump up in quality, not least when you consider a quarter of the division are full time.

Several sides have shown they can mix it with the big spenders at this level, but that said, if you were to offer Wilkin survival with the last kick of the game in their trip to Southport in April he would surely accept it?