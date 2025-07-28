Shrewsbury Town: The big season preview

When Salop welcome Bromley to the Croud Meadow this weekend, they have the chance to reset the narrative after what has been a pretty turgid couple of years following the club.

They have had a decent summer, and after being relegated as League One’s bottom club last season, they recruited well at the start of the window.

There was a particular type of player they targeted - battle-ready League Two footballers with experience in abundance. That was what they landed with Tom Anderson and Sam Clucas being the first to arrive. Sam Stubbs and Will Boyle are signings of a similar pedigree.

Sam Clucas of Shrewsbury Town in action at Leamington

Pressure on Shrewsbury’s hierarchy

This is going to be a big season for Micky Moore. It is safe to say that he is not the most popular man in Shropshire. His arrival at the Croud Meadow has coincided with Shrewsbury’s struggles, whether it is his fault or not, many fans seem to blame him for the current predicament they find themselves in.

Micky Moore the director of football of Shrewsbury Town

And that is why, with Shrewsbury recruiting a load of new players, and him hiring a manager in Michael Appleton, who he made clear was his first choice, it is a big season for him.

Like the players he has brought in, Moore has experience of promotion from League Two on his CV - that was something he achieved during his time at Cheltenham. So he does know what it takes to get out of this division.

With the way last season ended, a good start is vital for the team, as it will buy them time.

Summer arrivals