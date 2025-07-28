North West Counties League: Boss feels frustration as Drayton beaten in opener

Goals from Jamie Apperley and Matthew Vickers gave the hosts a two-goal advantage at the break, with Jack Finney then missing the chance to get Drayton back into it from the penalty spot.

Apperley got his second of the game before Orran Mushet added the fourth late on.

“We are really frustrated,” said Dawson. “It was a game of two halves. They were better than us in the first half but we should have defended the goals better.

“It’s not the way we wanted to start the season but I feel there were some positives as well. It was an unjust scoreline.”

Shawbury United enjoyed a better day as they won 2-1 at home to Cammell Laird thanks to early goals from Eric Mensah and Ablay Sowe.

Elsewhere, a last-gasp Benjamin Summers goal earned Allscott Heath a 1-1 draw at home to Cheadle Heath Nomads but Haughmond were beaten 2-1 at Barnton despite taking an early lead through Ethan Pickford.

Telford Town blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away at Foley Meir.