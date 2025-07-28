Shropshire Star
Four key men ahead of new West Brom campaign

Albion's Championship campaign under new boss Ryan Mason kicks off at home to Valerien Ismael's Blackburn on August 9.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Supporting image for story: Four key men ahead of new West Brom campaign
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 3: Tom Fellows of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-1 with Torbjorn Heggem of West Bromwich Albion and Callum Styles of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Luton Town FC at The Hawthorns on May 3, 2025 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

As if often the case with August around the corner, the Baggies' transfer business for 2025 is yet to be complete, with a fascinating month ahead.

We have selected four players who stand to be key men for Albion's prospects of a promotion bid in the 2025/26 season.

Josh Griffiths

​​​​The academy graduate goalkeeper, 23, has had to show patience to wait for his opportunity to start the season as Albion No.1.

That has been his aspiration for many years and, unless there is a movement in the goalkeeping department in the last month of the window, Griffiths has his opportunity here.

Josh Griffiths dives to his right to make a save as fellow academy product goalkeeper Ben Cisse watches on. Griffiths ended the season as Albion's number one. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)
Josh Griffiths, pictured during pre-season training, is set to head into his first season as Albion No.1. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The keeper finished last season as first-choice and will be determined to show head coach Mason and supporters he is more than capable.

Albion will hope the loss of Alex Palmer to Ipswich at the beginning of 2025 will not derail the 2025/26 campaign.



