Four key men ahead of new West Brom campaign

As if often the case with August around the corner, the Baggies' transfer business for 2025 is yet to be complete, with a fascinating month ahead.

We have selected four players who stand to be key men for Albion's prospects of a promotion bid in the 2025/26 season.

Josh Griffiths

​​​​The academy graduate goalkeeper, 23, has had to show patience to wait for his opportunity to start the season as Albion No.1.

That has been his aspiration for many years and, unless there is a movement in the goalkeeping department in the last month of the window, Griffiths has his opportunity here.

Josh Griffiths, pictured during pre-season training, is set to head into his first season as Albion No.1. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The keeper finished last season as first-choice and will be determined to show head coach Mason and supporters he is more than capable.

Albion will hope the loss of Alex Palmer to Ipswich at the beginning of 2025 will not derail the 2025/26 campaign.



