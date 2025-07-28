Experience, leadership and goals - 3 players AFC Telford United need big seasons from in 2025/26

After winning promotion last season Telford have managed to retain the bulk of the squad that got them back to the sixth tier, with 11 extending their contracts at the SEAH Stadium.

Kevin Wilkin will need several players to step up for him, but these three Bucks will be especially relied upon given their talent, experience and leadership qualities.

Brandon Hall

Brandon Hall (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

If Telford are to retain their National League North status they will need to be much more solid defensively than they were in the division below last season, where they conceded 64 goals in 44 league games.

With nearly 200 games at step two the 32 year old is in his peak years as a goalkeeper, and if he performs to his best he could win the Bucks a lot of points.

Luke Rowe

Will Gray of Shrewsbury Town competes with Luke Rowe of AFC Telford United

Telford captain Luke Rowe is still yet to taste defeat in a competitive outing since returning to the club in February, and the longer that record stays the better his side's prospects will appear.

While Rowe offers plenty on the pitch with his industrious tenacity and calm ball playing his main Unique selling point is his leadership and ability to get the best from his team-mates.

Telford will not have it easy all season, so the skipper's job as the glue that holds the squad together is even more important this term.

Matty Stenson

Matty Stenson netted 32 goals in a stunning 2024/25 campaign (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

You will not get far without goals at any level of football, so it is no secret that the Bucks need last season's 32-goal star Matty Stenson to deliver once again.

If he can stay fit and cope with the step up in quality of defenders there is no reason why he cannot get well into double figures again. If he does that, they sky is the limit for this Telford side.