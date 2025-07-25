Key midfielder reveals West Brom eagerness for kick off as playmaker prepares for first full campaign

Price came in for £2.5m and was one of the highlights in what was a bad end to the campaign for Albion.

Heading into the summer, he was facing international fixtures with Northern Ireland and starred in a number of games with impressive displays.

Now he has returned to Albion and is set to play a massive part in Ryan Mason's side heading into the new campaign.

The versatile midfielder, who played in a number of different positions last season, and has found himself just off the striker in pre-season outings.

That looks likely to be where he could be playing moving forward - and the Northern Ireland international is raring to get going on his first full campaign at The Hawthorns.

He said: "Personally I feel good, ready to go and really fit. I’ve never really been one to struggle with the running aspect of pre-season, but game intensity is sometimes difficult to get in pre-season.

“In the games that we’ve had, there have been some good moments and some moments that have shown us where we need to improve.

“There’s a lot I know I need to improve on, but that will come with time and further pre-season games. We’ve got both time and more matches coming up, so I’m confident that when the start of the season comes around, I’ll be fully ready to go.

“I want to be in the best position possible to be able to give everything, help the team as best as I can and improve as much as I can as an individual.

“We’ve only got a few weeks left of pre-season now and the excitement for the new campaign is building up really nicely. All of the lads can’t wait to get going.”