Mason succeeded Tony Mowbray earlier this summer - and got straight into work as he looked to put a stamp on his new Albion side.

After initial pre-season training, he oversaw Albion's Austria training camp before they returned for their first friendly on home soil against Blackpool last week.

Albion players have been quick to praise the methods and impact of Mason already - with Alex Mowatt outlining the excitement around the Albion squad since the initial meetings with Mason.

And it has been echoed by January signing Price - who comes into the campaign after another stellar summer of international outings for Northern Ireland.

He said: "Things are always a bit different when you come back to training and there’s a new gaffer in charge, but as soon as he came in he got his points across straight away. He’s a manager that you feel comfortable around.

“He’s come in straight away and told us what he wants from us and how he wants us to play. It’s been good. I feel like I’ve learned a lot since I joined Albion and I think the gaffer can help me improve even further.

“He’s a gaffer that lads will instantly warm to. I wasn’t here on the first day because I reported back a little bit later after being on international duty, but on the first day I was back we had a meeting and as soon as he started speaking, everyone was instantly engaged."

Mason comes into the job at The Hawthorns following spells as a coach and assistant boss under various managers at Tottenham Hotspur.

After being linked to managerial positions - this is his first job as a number one and Price believes Mason's playing career, that was cut short due to a head injury, and his coaching background, has earned him instant respect.

He added: “He’s someone who has been around the game for a long time and he’s worked with top players. He was a player himself and he knows what it’s like to be in this position. Ultimately, he’s got the respect he deserves.

“We all had an idea of what he was going to be like before he came in, but I’ve personally been so impressed with the detail we’ve gone into and the repetitions out on the training pitch.

“The standards have had to be so high because that’s what he demands. As a player, that’s all you can ask for and that’s really exciting knowing you’re going to be working at that level every day.”