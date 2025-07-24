Some have come into the first team pre-season fold for the first time - while others are back for second season having been involved previously.

And one of those is Cole Deeming, who has featured in Albion's pre-season friendlies so far this season.

The left footed central midfielder came on as a late substitute in the defeat to Blackpool on Saturday - and was part of the pre-season training camp in Austria.

Deeming signed his professional deal with Albion back in April 2024 - and has been in and around the first team set up since then.