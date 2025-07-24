Possible fringe movements from West Brom this summer

Albion are working to maintain their compliance with profit and sustainability regulations and - after spending on three signings so far - part of the task is securing income.

There is top talent among the Baggies squad who will continue to attract interest - Tom Fellows, Isaac Price and Torbjorn Heggem are among those who have been linked away - but there are lesser lights amid the ranks who could move on, albeit for significantly lower value. Below are some potential options.

Devante Cole

The striker, 30, was a free agent recruit one year ago next week but his spell at The Hawthorns has not been a successful one.

Cole checked in as an affordable back-up option and has not started a single Championship game. He was used 14 times from the bench and a sole start came last August in a miserable cup defeat at Fleetwood.

The former Barnsley frontman is well beneath Daryl Dike, Josh Maja and new-boy Aune Heggebo in the pecking order. With a year left on his deal, if Cole wants to play then an exit is the only option. It would free up space in the squad for Ryan Mason to secure a potential attacking alternative.

Devante Cole in pre-season action at Blackpool. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)



