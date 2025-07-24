Possible fringe movements from West Brom this summer
It is expected there will be movement away from The Hawthorns this summer.
Albion are working to maintain their compliance with profit and sustainability regulations and - after spending on three signings so far - part of the task is securing income.
There is top talent among the Baggies squad who will continue to attract interest - Tom Fellows, Isaac Price and Torbjorn Heggem are among those who have been linked away - but there are lesser lights amid the ranks who could move on, albeit for significantly lower value. Below are some potential options.
Devante Cole
The striker, 30, was a free agent recruit one year ago next week but his spell at The Hawthorns has not been a successful one.
Cole checked in as an affordable back-up option and has not started a single Championship game. He was used 14 times from the bench and a sole start came last August in a miserable cup defeat at Fleetwood.
The former Barnsley frontman is well beneath Daryl Dike, Josh Maja and new-boy Aune Heggebo in the pecking order. With a year left on his deal, if Cole wants to play then an exit is the only option. It would free up space in the squad for Ryan Mason to secure a potential attacking alternative.