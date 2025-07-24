Market Drayton Town boss Dan Dawson aims high on eve of season

Boss Dan Dawson and his side get their North West Counties First Division South under way on the road at Runcorn Town on Saturday.

The Gingerbread Men signed off for their friendlies with 1-0 victories over Port Vale under-18s and Uttoxeter Town and Dawson has bolstered his ranks ahead of the curtain-raiser with the addition of giant striker Hafeez Dairo.

"If you don't start the season aiming to be promoted then why do you start the season? It's the mantra I always have," Dawson said.

"We have a long-term goal to get the club back to step four. Ultimately we want to see progress. We finished nine points outside the play-offs last season.

"We dropped six points to Shawbury and three points to Allscott who were both near the bottom. Those nine points would've put us in the play-offs.

"We've lost three but added a couple of quality players.

"We will aim to win the league and if not then fall into the play-offs and win promotion by that route.

"It's not a static league. Everyone wants to develop, there is a lot of money flying around the league."

Striker Dairo, 21, is a 6ft 5ins frontman who came to Dawson's attention while with the 433 Academy.

"He's athletic and powerful," Dawson added. "He's a really good addition, there was a lot of competition for him.

"I saw him playing for 433 Academy, run by Port Vale's chief scout, and they try to get players into clubs in the local area."

A busy August of six fixtures includes next Tuesday's league derby away to Shawbury United, one where Dawson hopes to see "bite and needle" after two defeats last term.