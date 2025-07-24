Anthony Scully raring to go again and rekindle best form under Shrewsbury boss

The duo worked together at Lincoln City for two-and-a-half years and were part of the Imps side who reached the League One play-off against Blackpool in 2021, which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Scully, a versatile attacker most at home on the flanks, netted 37 goals in 106 games for Lincoln having come through the youth ranks at West Ham.

His prolific form in an exciting Lincoln side earned a move to Championship side Wigan and Scully has more recently been with Portsmouth and on loan at Colchester United.

Upon reuniting with Appleton and No.2 Richard O'Donnell on a one-year deal Scully said: "I can't wait (to work with them again). I've been speaking with the gaffer in the last few weeks or so.

Anthony Scully in action for Lincoln City, where he enjoyed a prolific spell under Michael Appleton, up against former Town midfielder Josh Vela. (AMA)

"When he originally took the job and when we first had contact about potentially coming here I was really excited by the chance to come back to work with the gaffer and Rich.

"I had the best spell of my career playing there (with them) and I can't wait to get going."

Scully's thrilling Lincoln team included loan stars Alex Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Brennan Johnson, who have since played in the Premier League, as well as established stars at the level like Jorge Grant and Lewis Montsma.

The direct and pacy winger added: "I think the style of footballer that the gaffer likes to play really suits how I want to play.

"I played a lot of games under him, around 100 matches, the style of football is exactly how I like to play and what suits my game.

"I'm hoping to get the same outcome we had at Lincoln here."

Anthony Scully has penned a one-year contract at Shrewsbury.

Scully has suffered with injuries more recently, which scuppered his two-year stay with Portsmouth, with whom he won the League One title.

But Colchester boss Danny Cowley, under who Scully has trained this summer, praised the winger's energy and fitness levels earlier this month.

Scully added: "I'm ready. I've done really well over the summer keeping myself fit.

"He just wants me to be myself. He worked with me for two or three years and knows exactly what I'm about, so it's just to come in and be myself.

"I'm an attacking player, whether that's off the left, right, up front or as an attacking midfielder, I just want to attack, create or score goals for the team.

"I work hard so first and foremost they will see a lot of hard work from me and then to bring creativity of goals and assists will be brilliant."