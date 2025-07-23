It is set to be an exciting one for many reasons, with new sides entering the division and big sides coming down from the Premier League.

For Albion fans, there is an air of optimism after the new transfer business and the arrival of Ryan Mason.

But what will the new campaign bring?

Well, according to some of the latest data it could be a disappointing campaign for Albion and Mason.

According to analysts are Ace Odds, Albion could be set for a bottom half finish, and their lowest since their last relegation from the Premier League.

The analysts work by simulating every single fixture 10,000 times for the most accurate score - and have predicted Albion will pick up just 59 points.

They are tipping Southampton to go straight back up as Champions, with the other two relegated sides in the play-offs.

Other stats show that they predicted Wrexham to make it into the top six - while Watford and Hull City will go down according to their figures.

Here is a breakdown of how the league will finish, according to Ace Odds:

Southampton

Sheffield United

Ipswich Town

Leicester City

Coventry City

Wrexham

Bristol City

Norwich City

Millwall

Portsmouth

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City

14 - West Bromwich Albion

Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea City

Charlton Athletic

Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Middlesbrough

Oxford United

Derby County

Watford

Hull City