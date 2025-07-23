Championship data prediction won't go down well with West Brom fans - as new side tipped for play-offs
With just over two weeks to go until the season kicks off - plenty of predictions are being made for the new Championship season.
It is set to be an exciting one for many reasons, with new sides entering the division and big sides coming down from the Premier League.
For Albion fans, there is an air of optimism after the new transfer business and the arrival of Ryan Mason.
But what will the new campaign bring?
Well, according to some of the latest data it could be a disappointing campaign for Albion and Mason.
According to analysts are Ace Odds, Albion could be set for a bottom half finish, and their lowest since their last relegation from the Premier League.
The analysts work by simulating every single fixture 10,000 times for the most accurate score - and have predicted Albion will pick up just 59 points.
They are tipping Southampton to go straight back up as Champions, with the other two relegated sides in the play-offs.
Other stats show that they predicted Wrexham to make it into the top six - while Watford and Hull City will go down according to their figures.
Here is a breakdown of how the league will finish, according to Ace Odds:
Southampton
Sheffield United
Ipswich Town
Leicester City
Coventry City
Wrexham
Bristol City
Norwich City
Millwall
Portsmouth
Birmingham City
Blackburn Rovers
Stoke City
14 - West Bromwich Albion
Sheffield Wednesday
Swansea City
Charlton Athletic
Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers
Middlesbrough
Oxford United
Derby County
Watford
Hull City