West Brom supporters respond with majority support behind owners' ticketing decision

Most categories have seen a short rise for supporters purchasing individual match tickets at The Hawthorns for the upcoming season.

Adult matchday tickets have climbed from the £30 to £32 margin, depending on where you sit, to £32 to £35.

Other categories including junior sections, ages 65 and over and disabled tickets have also seen a similar hike.

In an Express & Star Albion fan survey, 65 per cent of voters from more than 650 participants elected 'yes' to when asked if the increases were fair and reasonable. The remainder of the voters selected 'no'.

Comments from fans on the price hike included from Neil, who said: "Still one of the cheapest in the league. The club needs revenue, the fans want to watch a successful team! I don't know what people were expecting!"

WBARenno added: "In all fairness the £35 are in areas where there isn't many tickets available, it's all season ticket holders in the Upper East and West Stand - £32 compared to most other clubs is still alright."

A couple of supporters disagreed, including Dylan who said: "I can't go to every game but if I go to one game - after the ticket price, transport and food and drink you're looking at well over £60 to enjoy one match. I won't be going this season.

Steve Buck added: "I'll give it a miss this season after that increase."

Matchday tickets for ages 65 and over will now range from £27 to £29 having been fixed at £25 last season.

Disabled ticket prices have also gone up. They were fixed at £20 last season but will cost supporters between £22 and £25 per game for the new campaign.

The classification of junior ages has been tweaked slightly from last season, where all under-17s paid £5 per fixture.

The new prices feature under-14s, who must be accompanied by an adult, as well as separate under-17s, under-20s and 20 to 25.Under-14s are fixed at £7 for any seat. Under-17s range from £10 to £12. Under-20s will pay between £15 and £17 and prices for 20 to 25 year olds are £20 to £23.