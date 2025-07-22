Steve Bruce's West Brom regret and 'patience' plea for new owners

Bruce, 64 and now in charge of League One Blackpool, guided the Seasiders to a 2-1 pre-season friendly victory against Mason's Baggies on Saturday.

It was the first time he has faced Albion since he was dismissed in October 2022, just eight months after taking over from Valerien Ismael. At the point of his exit Albion had slipped to 22nd in the Championship - third-bottom - in a very poor start to the league campaign.

Bruce, the former Blues, Villa and Newcastle boss among several others, admitted his time at Albion 'did not go as well as expected' but suggested he desired more time to turn things around in the Black Country.

"Look, it didn't go as well as I'd expected at Albion," Bruce told the Express & Star.

"In my opinion I didn't get enough time - but that's another argument.

"There are still people around the club who are good people, and the club is a fabulous, fabulous club.