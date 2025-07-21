Campbell completed his switch from Montreal last week for £1.5m - becoming Albion's third summer signing after Nat Phillips and Aune Heggebo.

The versatile defender, who can play at right back or in the middle has been speaking after his move.

And he outlined what Albion fans can expect from him as a player - and why he watches some of the best players in the world to aid his game.

He explained: "I like to be brave on the ball and think about playing forward as much as possible. I want to get on the ball as much as I can.

“I want to help the team keep possession of the ball, create some chances and score goals.

“Defensively, I take pride in not getting beaten one-on-one and covering my team-mates in behind. I’ll try to bring a good variety of things that we can all work with each other on.

“I’ve watched a lot of defenders such as Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Silva and Vincent Kompany. There’s a tonne of players and I could go on, but I try to take as many pieces as I can from other players and their game.

“I pride myself on being versatile and taking bits of everyone’s game.”

George Campbell completed his deal last week (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Campbell comes in at Albion with Albion having already added to their defensive ranks this summer with the signing of Phillips from Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Caleb Taylor has returned from his loan spell away from the club meaning Albion are stocked for centre backs.

So Mason has decisions to make in terms of who becomes his first choice - but there is a connection between the new boy and Mason, through the defender's US international manager.

And in his first interview since joining the club, he outlined his knowledge of Albion and watching a former loan star during his blistering spell at The Hawthorns.

He said: "I knew a lot about Ryan Mason having watched him play for Tottenham Hotspur.

“We spoke before I joined and he told me he was close with Mauricio Pochettino from his time at Spurs. Pochettino is the manager of the US Men’s National Team, so there are small connections there.

“I did a few bits of digging on West Bromwich Albion as a club and the players here. It’s exciting to be here because I remember watching some games when I was a kid, such as when Romelu Lukaku was here. I’m looking forward to seeing what the club is all about.”