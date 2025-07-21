Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox discuss the West Brom goalkeeper situation on the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast.

Josh Griffiths and Joe Wildsmith have both appeared in pre-season - with the two being given a half each in the defeat to Blackpool on Saturday.

Jonny and Lewis look at who comes out on top, and whether Albion may move into the transfer window for another goalkeeper before the end of the summer.

