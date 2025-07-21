Shrewsbury set to land talented young Manchester United keeper on loan

The 19-year-old goalkeeper will become Salop’s sixth signing of the summer following Tom Anderson, Sam Clucas, Sam Stubbs, Will Boyle and Tom Sang through the door at the Croud Meadow.

Harrison was on loan last season at Chester in the National League North, where he made 18 appearances.

The gloveman will give Salop much-needed reinforcements in the goalkeeping department ahead of the new season.

At present, they only have Toby Savin in the building after former shot stoppers Jamal Blackman and Joe Young were released at the end of their relegation campaign.