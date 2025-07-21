From their initial friendlies to the pre-season camp in Austria, it has been made clear by Albion's players that they are taking to what Mason wants them to do.

Despite being a rookie manager, Mason seems to be commanding respect and showing authority, as the countdown continues to the new campaign.

And according to one former Albion striker, the noises coming out of the Albion camp seem to bode well for the new season.

Outlining what he has heard of the new regime at Albion this summer, Don Goodman said the players are on board with what Mason is trying to do.

Speaking with football betting site talkSPORTBET, he said: "It's a great opportunity as a first job. I know that club - it's a great club and a big club in the Championship. Ryan Mason is a coach who has worked under Ange Postecoglou, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte so he must have learned an awful lot working with head coaches like that in a short space of time.

West Brom new boy Aune Heggebo (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“The noises coming out of West Bromwich Albion from the players are that things are going really well in that he's been able to get his ideas across to the players. He's young, he's energetic, maybe just what that group of players needed."

Mason has been able to add to his squad, with Nat Phillips, Aune Heggebo and George Campbell all coming through the door, with more faces expected before the end of the transfer window.

He believes there is cause for optimism both on and off the pitch - but does admit on the face of it the appointment is a slight risk.

He added: "They've also already made one or two decent signings. Like all appointments, particularly first appointments, it's a calculated risk.

"But as we stand here at the minute before a ball is kicked, I'm liking the vibes that are coming out of the club from the players with regards to Ryan so for me, there's cause for optimism.”