Increase in prices as West Brom matchday tickets confirmed

Individual match hikes have been published at junior age ranges, as well as young adult, adult, over 65s and disabled.

The Championship kick-off on August 9 is under four weeks away and tickets for the curtain-raiser at home to Blackburn and the second Hawthorns fixture against Portsmouth are for sale for season ticket holders and members, with general sale to follow on July 28.

Adult match tickets for non-season ticket holders now start at £32 for the Smethwick and Birmingham Road Ends and rise to £35 for the East Stand Upper and West Stand.

They are up on the adult range of £30 to £32 the previous season.

The age 65 and over has also seen an increase, from £27 to £29. Age 65 and over prices were fixed at £25 for every stand inside The Hawthorns last term.

Albion fans will pay more for individual match tickets at The Hawthorns in the new season. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The classification of junior ages has been tweaked slightly from last season, where all under-17s paid £5 per fixture. There was also an aged 17 to 19 category and 20 to 25.

The new prices feature costs for under-14s, who must be accompanied by an adult, as well as separate under-17s, under-20s and 20 to 25.

Under-14s are fixed at £7 for any seat. Under-17s range from £10 to £12. Under-20s will pay between £15 and £17 and prices for 20 to 25 year olds are £20 to £23.

Disabled ticket prices have also gone up. They were fixed at £20 last season but will cost supporters between £22 and £25 per game for the new campaign.

The club have moved to remind supporters that season tickets offer the best value for money per match.

The cheapest adult season ticket, which is £439, averages at £19.09 per fixture. Senior senior tickets are priced from £379.