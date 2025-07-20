Vitor Pereira delivers honest opinion on Nelson Semedo and Wolves captaincy update

The 31-year-old has spent five years at Wolves and became captain in December, but saw his contract expire last month.

Wolves have had a new four-year deal on the table for Semedo since May, but the player asked for time to consider his decision.

That decision is yet to be communicated publicly by the player, but Wolves have been planning for life without him for some time, and Pereira has now said for the first time that the club are seeking 'solutions' elsewhere.

"The relationship that I have with Nelson, we have been, from the beginning, very honest," the head coach said in a sit down interview with the Express & Star.

"He said to me that maybe it's time, after five years here, to find another challenge and I understand.

Liam Keen and Nathan Judah sit down with Wolves boss Vitor Pereira in Portugal

"But I need to feel that he's honest with me. I prefer to know the truth from the beginning.

"Then, waiting and waiting and waiting. We cannot wait.

"I like Nelson a lot. That's why the club has a lot of respect and offered him a very good contract.