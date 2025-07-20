Telford Tigers bring back defenseman for a third season

The solid defenseman, 27, is confident he has recovered from injury issues last term to play a big role for ambitious Tigers in the upcoming NIHL National campaign.

Scot Connolly first signed for Tigers for the title-winning 2021/22 season and has since spent time with Hull Seahawks and Solway Sharks.

He returned to Shropshire to join back up with boss Tom Watkins for last season and iced on 24 occasions but saw his season disrupted by fitness issues.

Connolly said: “I am excited to be back playing in Telford for the coming season. I missed some games last year through injury and hope that is now behind me.

"Tom (Watkins) has put together a quality roster for the forthcoming season and I feel I can add to the defensive core at the club. I can’t wait to get started.”

Tigers' latest confirmed recruit will join his colleagues for pre-season training and gear up for friendly action at home and away to league rivals Bristol Pitbulls on September 6 and 7, respectively.

Head coach and general manager Watkins is confident Connolly can bring solid basics to his side and provide a platform from which to attack.

“Ross has been unlucky with injuries over the last few seasons, despite best efforts often out of his control," said Watkins.

"We like Ross’ game, he skates well, he’s a big solid player, keeps it simple and has a good set of fundamentals.

"He understands his strengths plus has good size and range but plays a defence first game and can also get the puck moving. I feel that this is an area of his game that he can develop and add more offence from the blue line.”