Wolves striker feeling positive in pre-season after recovery return

The Austrian is battling back from a second serious knee injury in a short space of time - and the third in his career - and started against Santa Clara on Tuesday, scoring in the training game.

Kalajdzic tired towards the end of the 35-minute first half but still put in a promising display, before then playing in the second half against Burnley in Saturday's training game.

And the striker is delighted to be back playing and among the goals.

He said: “It was a really good feeling, after a long, long time, just kicking the ball with my mates in an unofficial, but for me, more official game.

"I'm just happy that everything went well. In terms of fitness, I gained more minutes, I played with the others to get to know them again, more and more on the pitch. For me personally, it was a really, really good next step.

“There's not an obligation to do this, the most important thing is to tick it off, to have the first game again, to feel everything, get aware of everything, and I think that was a really good first step.

"There is a long, long pre-season to go, and a lot more games. My goals will go higher, and my ambitions will go higher with that, but for now, I'm really happy.

“It’s always great, and it's easier for me, and it's easier for everyone, if you're successful. But today was very good. In training I hit it (the back of the net) a few times, but it's not the same feeling, and I hope I can continue with it. Right now, I'm really, really pleased.

“I felt stable. I felt good. I felt strong. The last minutes were kind of hard, especially with the heat, but every game, every minute is helping me to recover even better. But in terms of the injury, I felt really, really good.”

Kalajdzic's future in the upcoming season may lie away from Wolves but for now he is building strong relationships with his team-mates, Vitor Pereira and his staff.

And the forward acknowledges where he needs to improve as he aims to get the most out of pre-season.

He added: “I think we're doing well. Pre-season doesn't count, at the end the season is what counts.

"Of course, you want to win, and you want to score as many goals as you can, but the most important thing is that we build up chemistry, and we build up a good relationship on and off the pitch. I think there were a lot of good situations today and a lot of things we can work on, but this is what pre-season is there for.

“There's a lot of things which I see I can improve. For me personally, I think there's a lot to improve, but it's normal.

"It was a long rehab, and I will take it step by step. I have good people around me who are supporting me and who are assisting me to manage it well, and that's why I'm not concerned. I'm just letting it flow and letting it come to me and just enjoying it as well.”