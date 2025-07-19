West Brom player ratings as some struggle in defeat at Blackpool
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox rates the starters as Ryan Mason's side were dealt a 2-1 friendly defeat at League One Blackpool.
Josh Griffiths
Back after slight knock. One or two bits of early distribution put colleagues, namely Diakite, in some bother. One strong one-handed save low. Soundly beaten for goals. 5
Darnell Furlong
Albion's full-backs struggled overall. Once or twice Blackpool attacks got in behind Furlong, who wore the armband and played 90 minutes. A couple of decent forward balls as game went on. 5
Torbjorn Heggem
A decent display. Looked his usual composed self though could not reach header for first goal. Otherwise measured defending. 6
Nat Phillips
Another impressive early display from the new signing. Dominant in the air. Sent a headed chance just wide. A couple of loose touches but mostly recovered well. 6