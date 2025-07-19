West Brom player ratings as some struggle in defeat at Blackpool

Josh Griffiths

Back after slight knock. One or two bits of early distribution put colleagues, namely Diakite, in some bother. One strong one-handed save low. Soundly beaten for goals. 5

Darnell Furlong

Albion's full-backs struggled overall. Once or twice Blackpool attacks got in behind Furlong, who wore the armband and played 90 minutes. A couple of decent forward balls as game went on. 5

Torbjorn Heggem

A decent display. Looked his usual composed self though could not reach header for first goal. Otherwise measured defending. 6

Nat Phillips

Another impressive early display from the new signing. Dominant in the air. Sent a headed chance just wide. A couple of loose touches but mostly recovered well. 6