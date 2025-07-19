Vitor Pereira interview: Head coach definitive on Wolves future

Wolves have so far only signed Fer Lopez, but senior forward Jhon Arias will soon follow him as his medical will take place in the coming days.

Pereira is keen to get more signings over the line as soon as possible and recent comments about that - alongside bogus social media claims about a rift with the Wolves hierarchy - concerned some supporters who were drawing comparisons with Julen Lopetegui and his decision to leave in the summer of 2023.

In a sit down interview with the Express & Star during Wolves' pre-season camp in Portugal, Pereira was asked directly if he can guarantee fans he will not walk away from the club and the head coach gave a confident and definitive answer.

"No, this is impossible for me, this is impossible," Pereira said.

"This is impossible because of the connection between us, I can't leave this project. This is my club, this is my family and I will fight with all my heart for Wolverhampton. Believe me, this is what I am.

"I know myself, at the end of the market maybe I will be not happy, maybe disappointed. I hope not, because I believe in the people that they are working hard to give us (players).

"We cannot do miracles, we need players. We need to compete with Manchester City, Arsenal. This is our league.

"We are not competing just with the clubs that are coming from the Championship. Even these clubs, they are spending a lot of money, they are investing a lot of money. It means that the next league will be very, very tough for us.

"It means that we need to bring players, good players with character.

"I want players that I know that at the end of the game, we cannot control the result, but in the end of the game we are proud of ourselves because we fight, we give everything. Because this is the heart of the people in Wolverhampton."