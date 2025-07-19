Torbjorn Heggem's critical advice for compatriot and West Brom new boy

Striker Heggebo, 23, last week joined up with his Albion colleagues in Austria after completing a £4.7million move from SK Brann to become Ryan Mason's second new signing of the summer.

He is looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow Norwegian Heggem, the central defender who last season became the Baggies' player of the year in his debut campaign after a £500,000 move.

Heggebo has been a regular goalscorer for Bergen club Brann in recent years and having become a record sale for his old club, hopes he can have a similar influence in the Black Country.

"Of course, his was a super inspiring story," said Heggebo of Heggem, 26.