Telford clash was the closest thing Shrewsbury will get to Bromley - says Michael Appleton

Town host Kidderminster Harriers today from the National League as they go past the halfway point of their summer preparations. It is the first game this summer at their Croud Meadow base.

So far, they have won all three of their matches, and only in the second half against Telford on Tuesday did they concede for the first time.

But Appleton was unimpressed by the last 20 minutes of his side's performance against the Bucks, with the boss desperate to instil an ultra-competitive mentality from the outset.

And part of his disappointment came from knowing the clash, played in a great atmosphere at the SEAH Stadium, is the closest Shrews will get to competitive action before the first game of the season.