Steve Bull: Jorgen Strand Larsen will be bigger and stronger for Wolves next season

It's brilliant that Wolves triggered his permanent signing earlier in the window. He had half a season where he was trying to pick up the pace of the Premier League.

He eventually got up to speed towards the end of the season and he proved that by scoring the goals that he scored.

In the end he finished with 14 goals but I think he'll be even better with a pre-season under his belt and a fresh start in a Wolves side that he has been bedded into over the last six to eight months.

Big season for Hugo Bueno

Hugo Bueno with Wolves in pre-season (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

It's also a big season for Hugo Bueno after his loan at Feyenoord. All of the players coming back now will be licking their lips thinking somebody has gone and I want to take his place.