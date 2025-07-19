Shrewsbury pool players are in the spotlight

.Numerous trophies were handed out with the Unison team and Dave Pritchard sharing top billing.

Unison became the first team in over 10 years to take the Division One title away from the clutches of the very successful Heathgates, Brooklands and Rock and Fountain sides.

There was more success for Unison as they pocketed B Sharps Roofing Challenge Cup and the Three-a-Side competition.

Meanwhile, Heathgates ace Pritchard claimed the Division One Singles title for a staggering 16th time after beating Alan Robson (Masonic) in the final.

Dave Pritchard (Heathgates) and Alan Robson (Masonic)

The competition has been renamed in honour of former league player Dave Beesty, with Pritchard a worthy first winner of the new silverware.

There was also a special presentation to last year's winner Callum Wright. That success was his third on the spin and meant the trophy was his for keeps.

In the Consolation Singles final, two talented young players - Owen Davies and Tom Payne - went head-to-head with Payne coming out on top.

The Doubles final saw underdogs Liam Jones and Alfie Jones (The Bull In the Barne B) up against multiple trophy hoarders Maka Mcvean and Pritchard (Heathgates).

Doubles finalists Maka Mcvean and Pritchard (Heathgates) and Liam Jones and Alfie Jones (The Bull In The Barne B)

A thrilling shootout for silverware saw Mcvean and Pritchard come from 5-3 down to triumph 6-5.

But there was a trophy for The Bull in the Barne B after they claimed the Division Three title in their debut season.

Darwin were the winners of the AMG fire Solutions Consolation Cup, while Hugh Morris lifted the Division Two/Three singles title.