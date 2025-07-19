Goals from John Marquis, George Nurse and Max Mata ensured Town maintain their 100 per cent record in pre season after wins against Stoke City, Leamington and AFC Telford United.

Michael Appleton named a strong side to start Town’s first home game since the end of the 2024/25 season, and was rewarded immediately when Marquis opened the scoring just three minutes in.

A perfect long pass from Will Boyle caught the Kidderminster defence unawares, allowing the veteran striker to sneak in and lift the ball over former-Wrexham goalkeeper Christian Dibble for 1-0.

Three minutes later Marquis almost turned provider for strike partner Callum Stewart, but the through ball had just too much on it.

Everything positive for the hosts came from the feet of Marquis, and he would have had an assist to his name but for a good save from Dibble to deny Luca Hoole from close range.

The striker almost had a second goal when he was sent through one on one by Alex Gilliead, only for Dibble to block his low effort.

Town had to wait until the 42nd minute for their first good attacking move that didn’t involve Marquis, as Hoole’s dipping effort from the edge of the box was well saved.

A slight injury concern for Will Boyle was the only blot on an otherwise impressive first 45 minutes for the hosts, with the summer signing replaced by Nurse at half time.

Kidderminster came out swinging after the break and would have restored parity had Toby Savin not acrobatically kept out Kurt Willoughby’s fierce effort from range.

The Town goalkeeper had to be alert again on the hour mark when Willoughby again tried his luck, but Savin stood firm to keep it at 1-0.

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town celebrates his goal with Taylor Perry (l).

Michael Appleton gave a number of young players the chance to impress for the final 20 minutes to impress, and those changes did see Shrewsbury lose their control on the game.

Kidderminster really should have levelled with 10 minutes to go when Amari Morgan-Smith headed over from close range.

With eight minutes to play though the result was put beyond doubt when Nurse made the most of the time and space afforded to him on the edge of the box and fired a low drive past substitute keeper Josh Bishop.

And moments later it was three as Mata found space inside the area to finish easily into the far corner, and round off a thoroughly successful afternoon for Town.