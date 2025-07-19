Nathan Judah's Wolves tour diary - From a big interview with VP to eating in front of WWE!

We've had a superb week to date and today was going to be a very long day - it was a slightly different interview than usual to begin the morning.

It's long been stated that the best restaurant in Wolverhampton is at Compton Park.

Hague Fasteners, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

JJX Logistics, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

That restaurant becomes mobile in pre-season with Head Performance Chef Melissa Forde a key figure in delivering top class food in an unfamiliar environment.

We sat down with Melissa and Head of Performance Nutrition Matt North to discuss how eating the right food plays a huge part in each player's individual and collective success.

Their attention to detail is meticulous and both have a huge role to play in performance on the pitch.

It's key members of staff like Matt and Melissa that are a big part behind the scenes and I hope you'll enjoy the extended feature that will be available to read next week.

LK: It's always nice, alongside the player and manager interviews and 'normal' content, to bring something a little different! Pre-season is usually the best time to do that and I hope Wolves fans find the story as interesting as we did when interviewing them.

It was then back to Chez Keen and Judah to record the daily video with Jhon Arias set to be the second signing of the summer.

We broke the news on Day 1 that the deal was all but confirmed and with the forward set to have his medical in Europe next week, we're expecting to see the Colombian international wearing the Old Gold very soon indeed.