Michael Appleton 'delighted at times' as Shrewsbury Town chalk up another win

Appleton had been disappointed despite victory at AFC Telford United in midweek, but was full of praise for his players after a professional performance at Croud Meadow.

“I was happy, and delighted at times,” the Shrewsbury boss began. “I thought at times in the first half we created countless opportunities and made the goalkeeper work, had lots of box entries and they were from different situations as well.

“Some were from a little bit of build-up play - slow build-up play at times - and some where we recognised when to quicken things up.