Jorgen Strand Larsen on target for Wolves in training game against Burnley
Jorgen Strand Larsen was on target for Wolves as they drew 1-1 with Burnley in a pre-season training game in Portugal.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
The two Premier League teams squared off in Portugal and most of Vitor Pereira's starting XI played 62 minutes before wholesale changes were made, as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde filled in at left-wing-back until Leo Lopes was introduced in the second half.
Wolves started the game well and Fer Lopez delivered a beautiful through pass for Larsen, who forced a near post save with his effort.
A nice pass from Ki-Jana Hoever then released Lopez down the right, who crossed for Larsen but saw it cut out.