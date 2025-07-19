'It was the first time I've done that' - West Brom boss satisfied with elements of Blackpool friendly

The Baggies were seen off by two early goals, although midfielder Ousmane Diakite headed in to reduce the arrears inside half hour.

It was the first friendly open to supporters under new head Mason as he gears up to the Championship campaign, which begins at home to Blackburn on August 9.

Mason responded to requests for a wave by more than 1,500 travelling Baggies in the first period and enjoyed an exchange of applause at full-time.

Albion could not find an equaliser against Steve Bruce's hosts before substitutes came from 67 minutes onwards.

"Obviously there is a lot to improve and a lot to work on, we know that," Mason told the Express & Star after a first friendly defeat of the summer.

"The lads worked quite hard in the week. It was a good test. They put a lot of energy into the first half and there are definitely learnings to take from the game.

"We stretched the players out from a physical point of view, which was good, we got more minutes and that was the first time I've done that, which is positive.

"But it's also the understanding that there is work to do."

Right-back Darnell Furlong, who had the captain's armband in the absence of Jed Wallace and Kyle Bartley, was the only outfield player to feature for 90 minutes.

Albion gave first minutes to summer signing Aune Heggebo, who played the final 20 minutes or so.

Striker Josh Maja and attacker Tammer Bany were also missing with fitness issues against the Seasiders.