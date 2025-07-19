Fer Lopez ready to make his Wolves mark
Wolves' Fer Lopez insists there is no reason why he cannot impact the first team straight away as he prepares for his Premier League chance.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
The club are keen to give the 21-year-old, signed for £19.5million from Celta Vigo, time to adapt to his new surroundings.
Although the forward appreciates he may need some time to get up to speed, he is more ambitious in his approach and is keen to make his mark.
"The positions that Pablo (Sarabia) and Cunha left, I think that the opportunity, I didn't know if it was going to come again," Lopez said when asked why Wolves was the right move.