Campbell made the switch on Friday from MLS side Montreal for £1.5m, becoming Albion's third signing of the summer transfer window.

He is not involved in Albion's pre-season clash against Blackpool on Saturday - but could appear next weekend as Albion make a trip to Lincoln.

He comes in as a second defensive signing of the summer - and he arrives with a 'big advantage', as the defender explains.

He also talks about how the move has seen him tick off one of his career ambitions.

He said: "When that chance came I really wanted to take it and I’m glad it came. I wanted to experience football in Europe. I’m ready to go.

“It’s a big advantage for me to join Albion having already played half a season in the MLS, especially in terms of having that sharpness on the ball and high cardio levels.

“More importantly, I’m already in an in-season mode in my head. I think that’ll give me an advantage to be able to adapt to the coach and the players. Physically, it means I can be ready for the challenges to come.

“It's going to be a grind of a season and I need to be ready for that. I’m extremely excited to put the boots on and start. The biggest thing for me is to stay focused on the task at hand and that’s to do my best to help the team win. Whatever challenges appear on the journey, I’ll be ready for them.”