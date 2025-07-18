Wolves to match donations for Molineux tribute to Diogo Jota

Fan group Old Gold Pack, who are responsible for the flags and banner seen at home games, have organised a fundraiser to help fund a tribute they have planned for the Molineux fixture against Man City on August 16.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser is at almost £3,800, with a target of £10,000.

The fan group gave now had permission to do the display at the game, while Wolves have also committed to matching donations.

A statement from Old Gold Pack read: "We have now been given the green light for the biggest display we wanted to do for Diogo against Man City.

"But, the better news, Wolves have pledged to match fan donations up to the full cost of the display.

"Jota gave us all moments we'll never forget - goals, passion, and that unreal connection with Molineux. This is our chance to show the world what he meant to us.

"Let's keep pushing and get to (at least!) £5k so we can create something truly worthy of the memories Diogo gave us. Any excess raised will go to charity.

"We're also looking for volunteers to help set up the display and support. If you're interested and over 18, send us an email hello@oldgoldpack.co.uk.

"Let's spread the word and keep the momentum going!"

Fans can donate by visiting: https://oldgoldpack.co.uk/fundraising-campaign/