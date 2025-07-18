Shropshire Star
Wolves in Portugal: Jhon Arias to Wolves latest with Liam Keen and Nathan Judah

Jhon Arias is set to be the second signing of the summer for Vitor Pereira after the two clubs finally agreed on a fee for the forward.

By Nathan Judah
The attacker surprisingly made a farewell appearance for Fluminense in their 2-0 defeat to Cruzeiro in Brazil's Serie A. 

Thankfully the 27-year-old came through the game unscathed and is expected to undergo a medical early next week before arriving in England to link up with Vitor Pereira's squad.

