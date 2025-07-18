Staking a claim and is it their time? Four West Brom players looking to shine in front of fans

Transfer business is a long way from completion and Albion will certainly have a different look about them come September 2, but that first friendly is always an exciting billing for fans.

Mason's side have already beaten Port Vale 2-0 and drawn 1-1 against Dynamo Kyiv in Austria - the latter watched by the Express & Star - but players will be eager to catch the eye of supporters at Blackpool on Saturday against the League One hosts managed by Steve Bruce at Bloomfield Road.

Here are four Baggies players for whom standing out might mean a little bit more.

Nat Phillips

Could hardly have made a bigger impression against the Ukraine champions in Austria last week. He was solid defensively, a commanding figure who won his headers with minimal fuss.

And he also made the difference in the final third. The former Liverpool stopper, an initial £1million signing, rose to power in a perfect cross from Mikey Johnston for the lead.

Nat Phillips in action at West Brom's pre-season training camp in Austria (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It will be Phillips' first outing in front of the Baggies' faithful and all parties hope it is the first of many. The level of performance will not ultimately have a bearing on too much for the season ahead, but Phillips is expected to be a linchpin in Mason's defence, so a positive first impression will serve well.