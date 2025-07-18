Michael Appleton picks out positives from Shrewsbury’s midweek victory

The Town head coach cut a frustrated figure on Tuesday night after his side’s 2-1 victory over their county rivals.

The win was Salop’s third successive one this pre-season with preparations well under way for the start of the League Two season, which begins on August 2 with a home clash against Bromley.

Toby Savin made three crucial saves at the end of the match, two from Jimmy Armson and one from Bucks captain Luke Rowe, to keep the score at 2-1.

"He's had to play well because we were useless for the last 20 minutes,” Appleton said. “So, fair play to him.

"He's had to make two or three saves there that he shouldn't really have to make from poor errors from us.

“That's a bonus for him because he gets to get a little bit of work in.

“The first two games he's not had that much to do and he's been safe and done things well, but on Tuesday, when we've needed him, he's come up with all the answers."

Callum Stewart got himself on the scoresheet by bagging both of Shrewsbury’s goals.

The first saw him head George Lloyd’s cross from the left into the corner, and the second saw him get on the end of George Nurse’s cross with a calm finish with his right foot.

It means the former Leamington man has now scored three times in his three pre-season appearances.

"A guiding, gliding header for the first one,” Appleton continued. “And obviously, a lot of players would have taken that second opportunity with one touch, but he had the calmness to take the touch and slot the ball home.

"Him and Lloydy in that first half had some decent spells as a pairing as well. So that was good. A lot of the positives that came from the game were the two goals, the passes and the balls that came in from that left-hand side for the goals were good too."

The clash also saw five Shrews youngsters get a start against National League North opponents. And the head coach was pleased with the way they equipped themselves.

He said: “It's massive for them, probably more so than some of the senior players.

"I certainly wanted some of the senior players to take a little bit more responsibility and help them through those moments where it gets a little bit tough.

"I'm sure we'll do that a little bit better throughout the season. But the young players, they're sort of standing up to the physicality as best they possibly can, and I quite enjoy the one or two tussles there was on Tuesday night. The young lads were playing against men and against lads who are playing at this level on a regular basis. So, for them to sort of come through that, it would be a big bonus.”