Market Drayton confirm four new additions ahead of league curtain-raiser this month



Dan Dawson's troops kickstart their First Division South season on Saturday week (July 26) and have bolstered their ranks in preparation.

Dawson checked into Greenfields last summer and stopped the rot following three successive rock-bottom finishes, two which resulted in relegation. Drayton finished in mid-table, ninth, in the boss's first season in charge.

In a bid to push on this term, the former Redgate Clayton manager has brought in a stalwart from his former club, a former NWCFL player of the season and two talented youngsters from neighbours.

Drayton have added central defender Liam Robinson to their ranks. Robinson is formerly of Kidsgrove Athletic and Abbey Hulton United. It was with the Stoke-based latter he won the First Division South player of the season in the 2022/23 campaign.

Robinson has since endured a difficult time with injury.

Also through the doors at Greenfields is central midfielder Asa Tomkinson, somebody familiar to boss Dawson from their time at Clayton.

Dawson has been trying to bring Tomkinson to Drayton since his appointment a year ago and believes his addition can add bite to his midfield.

Drayton have added a sprinkling of youth to their ranks, too, with the additions of former Stoke schoolboy Sid Gilford and ex-TNS prospect Cian Macintosh.

Midfielder Gilford is just 16 and was previously of Stoke's academy. He was released by the Potters and spent last year at Crewe but did not receive a scholarship. He has caught the eye during pre-season and has a chance to step up.

Striker Macintosh, 18, was previously a ruthless goalscorer at youth level for TNS before a leg break. He scored 50 goals for the Saints' under-21s the season before last.

Drayton beat Port Vale under-21s 1-0 in a home friendly at Greenfields on Tuesday. Jack Finney netted for the Gingerbread Men just after half-time. Dawson's side travel to Uttoxeter for a friendly on Saturday and start their league campaign away to Runcorn Town.

"We grew into the game and ended up dominating it, I thought," Dawson said. "I'm really pleased we finished the last 30 minutes with eight 18 or under players on the pitch, six of them 16 or under.

"They more than held their own and created good opportunities. It was a great workout.

"It's been a tough pre-season. There are more new faces than we expected, because we didn't lose too many. We've had disruption all pre-season but I'm happy now, we're almost at the stage of having a settled squad and team and we'll go to Uttoxeter with a strong squad on Saturday to test ourselves."