Liam Keen comment: Stand-outs from Wolves' training in Portugal pre-season camp

In yesterday's morning training, which lasted just over an hour and a half, the team endured 32 degrees and high humidity with no shade across three big pitches.

The day before they took on an afternoon session that was even hotter and Vitor Pereira is not letting up as the intensity increases.

The Express & Star was given exclusive access to yesterday's full training session as Wolves gear up for more training games and upcoming friendlies back in England.

Styles

Pre-season is a time to work on fitness, but it also the perfect opportunity to tweak tactics and hone a style of play.

A lot of work has been done on getting the players in the best physical condition, but Pereira has also not neglected the more detailed information, as he keeps a tactics board close by when on the training pitch.

Throughout many of the early drills, Pereira's focus for his players was around one or two touches, overlapping wing-backs and picking dangerous passes as he encourages his side to take calculated risks.