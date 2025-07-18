Fluminense confirm Jhon Arias departure to Wolves

The forward will have a medical in Europe and is expected to be arrive in England later next week following a successful work visa application.

Fluminese wrote on X: "Fluminense FC has completed the permanent transfer of attacking midfielder Jhon Arias to Wolverhampton, England.

"The club retains 10% of the economic rights for a future sale of the Colombian player. Jhon Arias joined Fluminense in August 2021 and has etched his name in the club’s history. With the Tricolor, he won the 2023 Conmebol Libertadores and was the hero of the 2024 Conmebol Recopa title, scoring both goals in the 2-0 victory over LDU in the final at Maracanã.

"Arias also secured back-to-back Carioca and Taça Guanabara titles in 2022 and 2023. He recorded 230 matches, 47 goals, and 55 assists for the Time de Guerreiros. Fluminense thanks him for all his dedication and professionalism and wishes the idol great success."

Arias was granted special dispensation to play his final game in Fluminense's 2-0 defeat to Cruzeiro in Brazil's Serie A.

Wolves made a breakthrough earlier this week when they closed in on a £15million deal for the winger, before his Brazilian club Fluminense returned to the table to negotiate the final price.

A deal has now been agreed for around £14.7million, with around £4.3million in add-ons and a 10 per cent sell-on clause. Clubs often work in euros, with the conversion coming out at €17million with €5million in add-ons.