Alex Mowatt's 'got to be' target for West Brom - and is buzzing at 'confidence man's' return

New head coach Mason, in his first permanent senior leading role, has made a significant impact on the Albion squad.

The experienced Mowatt, 30, has spoken about his surprise at the authority the former Spurs coach carries and it is understood he has been very well received by the entire squad.

As a result, Mowatt feels something positive could be brewing at The Hawthorns and said players share the optimism of supporters ahead of another bid to mount a top-six challenge and end a run of five consecutive seasons in the Championship.

"Yeah I think so, it's got to be," Mowatt said when asked about promotion ambitions.

New boss Ryan Mason has made a positive impact on the Albion squad he inherited last month. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"West Brom's a massive club. We want to be right at the top of the table.

"We need to start the season well. We fell short last season but we want to be in there next season."

The midfielder added of Mason optimism: "That's what it feels like for us - a young, energetic manager, a certain way he wants to play.

"It's exciting. It's an exciting time for us. I think the fans should be excited too, like they are."

Mowatt also said he and the squad are "buzzing" winger Mikey Johnston is back among Mason's squad after a spectacular move to Brazil giants Flamengo broke down.

Johnston was in talks for a £5million move to Rio de Janeiro because the buying club got cold feet over a negative fan response.

"Firstly I'm buzzing that Mikey is back," Mowatt added. "He's a great player and one of my closest friends in the team. So I'm happy he's back.

"But I think as long as he's a West Brom player, he will always give it everything.

Mikey Johnston joined back up with his Baggies colleagues in Austria last week after a move to Brazil broke down. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"I think he will always excite fans. So we're buzzing that he's here and hopefully he stays here."

"I remind him of that all the time as well!" The midfielder laughed when Johnston's goal return of just three from last season was mentioned.

"I think Mikey is one of those players who is a massive confidence player.

"That first spell, when he came on loan, that confidence was so high. Every shot went in. It went really well for him."I'm hoping he can hit the ground running that season, hit that form and the confidence comes out."