'That side of it feels normal to me' - How years of Tottenham coaching is helping West Brom boss settle

His appointment at the start of June as Albion head coach on a three-year deal is the former midfielder's first permanent senior head coach or manager role.

Mason is also the youngest Baggies boss for a century but the club's owners Bilkul had no concerns about his relatively tender years. Mason, who was forced to retire from playing through injury in 2018, has been a coach ever since as he began his post-playing journey in north London just a couple of months later.

The highly-regarded coach held a variety of roles at Spurs, from under-19s coach to assistant coach via two spells in senior interim charge. That range of experience has helped Mason settle into his new club and pick up the habits and personalities of several dozen players and staff.

"No honestly - it doesn't feel a lot," Mason replied when asked about a busy settling in period. "I've been in a position now for a number of years on this side, as a coach I've been coaching for eight years.

Ryan Mason giving instructions during West Brom's pre-season camp in Austria (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"I've headed up academies, headed a Premier League side and been part of it.

"There's always that challenge. I've come from an environment where there are so many different cultures - South Americans, Europeans, English.

"It's something where you need to adapt and I think different people respond to different things and your communication is important.

"That side of it feels normal for me. I've been in football a very long time, as a player as well. So that helps."

Mason has approached his Baggies role in a hands-on manner since taking over. His clarity in messages and coaching has impressed the squad and staff, as well as the intensity of his work.

Mo Diomande, right, was among the Baggies young players who travelled to Austria. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The head coach was able to keep a watching brief with his new staff Sam Pooley and Nigel Gibbs in Austria last week as he saw player relations "organically" continue to grow.

Albion took a playing cohort of 31 out to Burgenland - from the club's longest-serving senior in Kyle Bartley to academy youngsters Joe Wallis and Mo Diomande, who have only been at the club for a year.

A confident Mason added: "The pleasing thing for me is it feels like I'm coming into a stable playing group and the staff feels stable as well. That's key because hopefully we can kick on and accelerate the progress as quickly as possible."