Shrewsbury Town: Who is injured and when could they return?

Salop will be pleased with the results they have managed to get so far this summer. They went to Stoke City and beat the Potters 1-0 on their own patch.

Since then, they have beaten two non-league outfits in Leamington and AFC Telford United 2-0 and 2-1, respectively. Both away from home.

The second half against the Bucks was not their best performance, and Appleton was less than impressed with their display, but nonetheless, they are winning games at the moment, which can be no bad thing.

They are dealing with a few injuries to certain personnel. So, who is out and when are they likely to return?

Tom Anderson

The former Doncaster man has yet to play for Shrewsbury since he became their first addition of the summer. He picked up a calf injury in the early stages of pre-season and the medical staff are managing his return.

Salop are hoping to integrate him back into training at the back end of this week, but the game against Kidderminster on Saturday might come too soon for the experienced man. Bolton looks like the game Shrews fans might see him for the first time.

Alex Gilliead & Max Mata

The duo, similar to Anderson, picked up injuries early into pre-season and neither have featured as of yet.

Both were back in training in the early part of this week, and Appleton said they will ‘definitely’ get minutes on Saturday against Harriers.

Gilliead was one of the best players for Shrews last season, and Mata will be hoping to kick-start his Salop career after he spent the last year in his homeland playing for Auckland.

Striker Max Mata pictured in the gym during Shrewsbury's pre-season. (Pic: STFC)

Tom Sang

He is someone who has played in pre-season, but he did not feature at all on Tuesday evening in the clash against county rivals Telford.

He picked up an issue in training on Monday, with the boss saying Salop did not want to take ‘any risks’ with him.

Tom Sang of Shrewsbury Town

Sang is a versatile player who arrived after leaving Port Vale, where he was part of their League Two promotion-winning team.

He could be involved at the Croud Meadow this weekend.

Ricardo Dinanga

The former Bucks man has been battling an Achilles injury. It is one that Shrewsbury have been trying to manage with him playing 20 minutes of the game at Leamington on Saturday.

But he pulled up in training on Monday, and he was not involved against his old club on Tuesday evening.

Ricardo Dinanga of Shrewsbury Town

From the way Appleton spoke about it, his issue did not seem overly concerning, and he could be back in action fairly soon.