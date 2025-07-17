Shrewsbury Town debrief: Salop building up nicely to season opener

Two goals from Callum Stewart in the first half were enough to put Salop into a comfortable lead, only for Dylan Allen-Hadley to halve the deficit not long after Michael Appleton had made a string of changes.

There was a lot to dissect after the game, and the Shropshire Star has taken a look at some talking points.

Winning is habitual

Last season, losing became a habit for Town. It is not one they will want a repeat of this time out.

Toto Nsiala of Shrewsbury Town competes with Matty Stenson of AFC Telford United

For Shrews, they have now won three games on the spin and they have a perfect record so far in pre-season - Allen-Hadley’s goal was the first time Toby Savin had been breached.

Ultimately, this period will count for absolutely nothing once the campaign gets under way, but for those with some scarring from times gone by, winning at the very least has a good feeling about it.

Appleton’s anger